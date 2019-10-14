You Can Only Get Kylie Cosmetics’ Holiday Collection at Ulta

Although it’s not even Halloween yet, holiday makeup is already here. We’re not mad about it—it helps us plan what products we’ll grab for ourselves and which ones to give as gifts. We especially have our eye on Kylie Cosmetics’ Holiday Collection, exclusively at Ulta. “I created some of my favorite sets that make the perfect gifts!” Kylie Jenner said on Instagram. The brand took best-selling eyeshadow, lipstick and highlighter shades and repackaged them in festival holiday packaging—in Kylie pink, of course.

If you already own a ton of Kylie Cosmetics makeup, you might not want to grab these new holiday products for yourself as they’re probably already in your beauty routine. But anyone in your life (mom, BFF, sister, etc) will die over these goodies, especially the ones designed to hang on your tree. So cute. And although the boxes are festive, they’re not aggressively “Christmas” so you can gift them for any other holiday or even bring them to a house warming party.

Since this collection is exclusive to Ulta, you can use your points and rack some more at the same time. Shop the entire line, below.

Kylie Holiday Eyeshadow Palette

Includes 14 pressed powders from other favorite palettes.

$44 at Ulta

Kylie Holiday Mini Ornament Duo

Includes Mary Jo K matte lipstick and Charm velvet lipstick.

$12 at Ulta

Kylie Holiday Try It Kit

$49 at Ulta

Kylie Holiday Lip Set

Includes Coconut Lip Liner, Kylie Matte Lipstick and Crystal High Gloss.

$36 at Ulta

Kylie Holiday Face Palette

Includes Baddie on the Block Blush, Ice Me Out Highlighter, Cheers Darling Highlighter and Toasty Bronzer.

$38 at Ulta

Kylie Holiday Holiday 5 Piece Lip Set

Includes mini Matte Liquid Lipstick shades in Bite Me, Under the Tree, One Wish, Angel and Autumn.

$30 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.