Kylie Jenner Releases Makeup Brushes in Her Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection

If you were glued to your phone last night watching Kylie Jenner‘s Snapchat with militant dedication for five straight hours, then you saw in real-time as Jenner slowly revealed her absolutely insane, limited-edition holiday collection that includes—you might want to sit down for this—makeup brushes. Yes, Kylie Jenner is launching a line of makeup brushes, and they’re here just in time for the holidays.

We only got a glimpse of the brushes via Snap, but from what we can see, they look to be entirely eyeshadow brushes, with a crease brush, a smudging brush, a flat shadow brush, and a few blending and buffing brushes. And, of course, they’re emblazoned with “KYLIE” in black font, as if you would ever forget whose brushes you were using.

If brushes aren’t your thing, though, then maybe you’ll get excited over the fact that Kylie’s holiday collection (which comes in a fuzzy white stocking) also includes a new sparkly Kyshadow palette, metallic and matte lip kits, a mini matte lip kit, glitter glosses, a chrome makeup bag, and three cream eyeshadow pots in gold, plum, and bronze. Needless to say, Kylizzle isn’t Scrooging out on us this holiday—she’s making dreams come true.

And lucky for you, all of these insanely awesome products will be launching in only a few days: on Monday, November 21st at 1 P.M. PST, with free shipping, at Kylie Cosmetics. So get your countdown clock ready, because we’re a billion-percent positive that these will sell out in approximately 20 seconds. Happy hunting!