Everything You Need From Kylie Cosmetics Epic Halloween Sale

Halloween is my favorite holiday. What could be better than getting dressed up and eating all the candy? (The pumpkin-shaped Reese’s are the best. Don’t @ me.) The only thing that makes the day better is free makeup. That’s why Kylie Cosmetics Halloween sale for 2019 isn’t to be missed. Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand is having an epic sale until midnight on Halloween, October 31. Simply, if you spend $40, you pick one “treat” from a group of free products. Spend $60 and you get two freebies, $80 and you get three and $100 and you get four. That’s up to $64 of free product—at least.

The free Kylie Cosmetics products aren’t just anything on the site but that doesn’t mean they’re cast-offs. There’s a lot to grab in the gratis group. I played around on the site and was able to add Apricot, Baddie and Bougie Matte Lip Kits, Dazzle and Brat Velvet Lip Kits, Juniper and Candy K Gloss, Juji Ultra Glow highlighter and Eat Cake Glitter eyeshadow topper. And there’s even more to choose from.

Not sure what to shop during the sale? Below, grab some of the most popular Kylie products.

Kyshadow Balmain Palette

This limited-edition palette’s shades were inspired by Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway show’s Parisian-street art prints and its pastel shades.

$42 at Kylie Cosmetics

Butterfly Lip Blush

This warm strawberry hue has a lightweight wash of matte color.

$16 at Kylie Cosmetics

Money Ain’t Everything Shimmer Eye Glaze

This demi-press eyeshadow is a combination of a cream eye shadow and pressed powder.

$20 at Kylie Cosmetics

