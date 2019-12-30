Kylie Cosmetics End-of-Year Sale Includes Lipstick for $10

It’s not often that Kylie Jenner’s skincare and makeup lines go on sale, which is why we’re always waiting for those post-holiday deals. Get ready to spend your gift cards because Kylie Cosmetics’ end-of-year sale is here. It’s a new decade and it might just be time for some new—to you—makeup. The blowout includes up to 50 percent off 25+ products, including eyeshadow, lipstick, lip kits, and skincare. Some of the coolest new collections are included, as well, such as the money-themed Birthday Collection.

What I like so much about this Kylie Cosmetics sale is how well-rounded it is. It’s not just a million lipsticks you don’t need. You can get products for a full face beat at almost half what you would normally spend. We’re talking eyes, lips, face—even face primer to get you prepped and ready. I picked a few of my favorite Kylie Cosmetics items below to get you started. Happy shopping!

This limited-edition palette includes nine metallics and seven matte pressed powder pigments.

Eat Cake is a gorgeous pink glitter with gold flip and sparkle. Pop it on top of any eyeshadow for a festive look.

This pale peachy nude lipstick comes in a hydrating, creamy formula.

