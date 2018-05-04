Kylie Cosmetics Is Having a BOGO Sale on Its Lip Kits, But There’s a Catch

Kylie Cosmetics has more than 50 lip kit colors, so we understand the hesitancy to drop down $29 each time you want to try a new one. That’s why, each year, Kylie Cosmetics’ founder, Kylie Jenner, hosts a massive buy-one-get-one-free sale, so that Kylie Cosmetics lovers everywhere can stock up on their lip kit collection without breaking the bank.

As announced on Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram, the BOGO sale—which will give customers a free lip kit with every lip kit purchase—is happening now and will last through the weekend until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. EST. So you better move fast.

Along with giving customers a free lip kit with their purchase, Kylie also released three new colors: Shady (a purple gray), Show Off (a coral pink), and One Wish (a nude pink), which is technically a returning shade, but who’s counting. However, here’s the catch. Kylie’s BOGO sale doesn’t apply to her new shades. So if you’re looking to take advantage of the deal, you’re going to have to pick from the reality star’s 50-something other colors.

Kylie always knows how to make our weekend. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have some shopping to do.