Kylie Cosmetics Is Making Its Runway Debut With An Iconic Fashion House

Kylie Jenner’s latest makeup collaboration isn’t with a sister but it is with a close friend. Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain was announced today, a capsule collection between Jenner and Olivier Rousteing, the French fashion designer and creative director of Balmain. Jenner wears Rousteing’s designs on the red carpet all the time and now, she’s getting involved in his runway show. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said in a statement.

She revealed the Kylie Cosmetics collection is actually hitting the runway with Balmain models wearing it. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show,” Jenner said.

The packaging for Kylie x Balmain was inspired by Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway show’s Parisian-street art prints and its pastel shades, according to a press release from the brand.

The three-piece collection includes totally wearable hues in the same pastel tones. Choose from High Gloss in Model Behavior (a cotton candy pink with multi-dimensional pearls), a Lip Kit including Paris Matte Liquid Lipstick (a warm pink) and Paris Lip Liner (a soft chocolate nude), and the KyShadow Palette featuring shades such as Close the Show (a metallic peach with fuchsia shimmer) and Model Type (a metallic silver glitter).

The line retails for $16-$75 and will be available on the Kylie Cosmetics website September 27 at 8am PST.

