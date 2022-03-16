‘Top Chef’s’ Kwame Onwuachi Just Launched a Bold Nail Polish Collection for All Genders to Experiment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you read any of my stories (as you should), you know I really dislike beauty products marketed toward one gender. There’s almost never a need for makeup “for men” since beauty products are gender-neutral by design. (I will admit there are some exceptions.) That’s why I’m excited about the Kwame Onwuachi x Orly nail polish collab. It just makes sense. The James Beard Award-Winning chef and best-selling author is known for wearing nail polish, including when he was a contestant on Top Chef. He teamed up with Orly to create some of his favorite shades so everyone can get the look.

“I got into doing nails four years ago when my nieces asked me to go with them for a manicure, and I’ve been getting them done ever since,” Onwuachi said in a statement. “Just like I express myself through food in the kitchen, style is how I express myself everywhere else, and a well-groomed nail with a sleek color is a part of that.”

He chose Orly for his first collab, in part, because the nail polish is durable both in and out of the kitchen. “It was important to me to find a partner that, like me, thought out of the box and had exacting standards,” he said. “For someone constantly washing their hands, the Breathable formula, which prevents water-logging and is resistant to chipping, peeling, and cracking, matched everything I was looking for.”

There are three shades you can grab in a bundle (above) or as single shades. Proceeds from the collection will benefit the non-profit Big & Littles NYC with Orly matching the donation. Now, you have no choice but to shop the shades, below.

Kwame x ORLY – Sauté

This chrome silver shade was inspired by his sleek kitchen.

Kwame x ORLY – Eggplant

This purple shimmer has a cool metallic effect.

Kwame x ORLY – Chef’s Kiss

This deep creamy black was Onwuachi’s first manicure and continues to be his go-to shade. Add the Orly Matte Top Coat to get his exact look.