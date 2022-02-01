TikTok’s Most Viral Foundation Ever Now Comes in a Full-Coverage Concealer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in March 2021, KVD Vegan Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation went ultra-viral on TikTok with folks either loving or hating the full-coverage foundation. Most fell into the former side, shocked at how well it covered redness, acne spots, hyperpigmentation — basically, everything. It makes perfect sense the brand would launch a concealer for fans of the Good Apple formula. KVD Vegan Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer has the same natural finish as the foundation but in a crease-free formula.

Even though I don’t love full-coverage foundation, even I was impressed with the lightweight feel and next-level coverage of Good Apple Foundation. And I’m happy to say, the concealer is just as full-coverage. But it’s surprisingly lightweight, as well, so it doesn’t settle into the fine lines around my eyes. It blends out beautifully with no cakey texture in sight. There are 32 shades that take into account undertones so it’s easy to find your perfect match.

This is the type of concealer I would wear when I’m doing a full glam for a night out or if I got zero sleep and I need to seriously cover my dark circles. It has a natural matte finish that looks like skin but to achieve that you need to use a very small amount. It’s pretty hydrating, thanks to the addition of raspberry stem cells, which the brand says have moisturizing benefits for all-day comfort. There’s also antioxidant-rich apple extract to nourish the eye area.

Over on TikTok, our girl Mikayla Nogueira said it’s her new favorite concealer. “It brightens and I don’t have any creasing with this,” she says. “It blends in so easily…It’s so smooth underneath my eyes.” She likes applying powder on top to set the concealer (and to ensure no creasing!) and says they work well together. “There’s truly no question to me that this is going to be the next viral concealer,” she adds. And we totally agree.

That’s why you should grab your shade now at Sephora before TikTok makes it impossible to find.