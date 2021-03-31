KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation Is Definitely The Most Controversial TikTok Product Ever

Like any (old) millennial who scrolls through TikTok for hours, I’m pretty easily influenced by the products I see reviewed over and over again. Not since the early YouTube days has a social platform had such influence on what people buy—especially in the beauty world. That’s why after just a few days, I knew I had to do a KVD Vegan Beauty Good Apple Foundation review. There is no middle ground with this product. Some love it and swear it’s life-changing and others think it’s a miss. I try a lot of products so let’s see how it works with my skin.

First, let me give you the rundown on Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm. There are 40 shades taking into account undertones. It promises to be both lightweight and full-coverage with a natural matte finish. It starts off cream but dries down to this powdery finish. It’s infused with apple extract and sodium hyaluronate to help nourish and hydrate skin. The creamy, non-comedogenic formula is buildable but it’s pretty full-coverage with just one swipe. Unlike the OG Lock-It Foundation, which works great on oily skin, Good Apple was made for “balanced to dry skin” per the brand.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

KVD Vegan Beauty sent me a few shades and being pretty light-skinned, I tried shade 002. It was way too light. I settled on 004 but think 012 is probably my best match. These fair shades are fair. From what I’ve seen on TikTok and heard from friends, the deep shades are also deep. That’s great in terms of shade representation. They didn’t send me a brush so I used the Fenty Beauty foundation brush and added a small amount to the brush. One swipe and WOW. This stuff is no joke.

As you can see, it easily covers my freckles, redness and really, everything. I should mention that I never wear full-coverage foundation. I’m all about the skin tint with a radiant finish. But it’s nice to have a heavier coverage around for special occasions. This is absolutely that heavy coverage. Ignoring the fact that the shade is just too light for me, you can see how it created almost a mask on my face.

What surprised me the most about this cream foundation is how matte it finishes. TikTokers made me think it would have a dewy finish. My skin is normal-to-dry and I didn’t even need setting powder. It fully dries down. It’s also important to use a small amount of product. People on TikTok were using way too much, causing it to transfer and smear off. Less is more with cream coverage.

I ended up blending it out even more with my fingers, which I think helped warm up the product and sheer it out a little. I brought some life back to my skin with blush and bronzer.

You can see why this foundation is so controversial. Yes, it’s best for dry skin but it’s also matte so it’s for those with normal or dry skin who like a matte finish. Many with dry skin like a dewy finish but this is not that. Still, it does feel pretty hydrating and it didn’t settle into my fine lines or dry spots, which is a definite win. I think it could work for oily skin types with the right primer and setting powder.

That is if you can get your hands on it. Shades are going fast. Try to grab yours, above, while the brand continues to restock.