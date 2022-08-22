KVD Beauty Revamped Its Cult-Fave Liquid Lipstick & It’s a Lot More Comfortable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Did you hear? Liquid lipstick is back. For years, we’ve been wearing hydrating lippies, tinted gloss, lip balms and basically anything that isn’t the crusty, dry, liquid lipsticks that were so popular in 2016. It would only make sense for one of the most popular ones to get a 2022 revamp. KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Resistant Liquid Lipstick is here to replace the OG formula with the dry — but long-lasting — finish and problematic shade names.

Since controversial founder Kat Von D sold her shares of the company in January 2020, and Miryam Lumpini was named its new global director of tattoo artistry, KVD Beauty has revamped some old faves and come out with many new viral products. Good Apple Foundation, anyone? The company is now focusing on “sustainability and diversity” within the community. While that’s great, what about the Kat Von D products folks actually loved? The original brand’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick took the beauty community by storm with its ultra-pigmented and long-lasting formula. It was just a little drying for today’s trend towards a more natural-finish pout.

The new company just relaunched the liquid lipstick with Paris Jackson as the face.

KVD Beauty took the long-lasting, transfer-proof staying power of the original lipstick and made it more lightweight and comfortable to wear all day — with zero caking. It features nourishing raspberry stem cells to help create a more flexible formula with full-coverage pigment in just one swipe.

As for the most popular original shades, they’re here with new, less controversial names. There are 21 shades in total, ranging from petal-soft neutrals to deep shades of red, all inspired by “poisonous plants and bizarre blooms found within KVD Beauty’s proverbial strange garden,” according to the brand. The popular chestnut rose Lolita­ shade is now called Queen of Poisons.

Pick them up along with KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Vegan Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($23 at Sephora) and it’ll feel like 2016 all over again — just a lot, lot better.