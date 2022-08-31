Kulfi Is the First South Asian Brand at Sephora & Makes the Creamiest Concealer I’ve Ever Used

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It used to be that every makeup brand catered only — or mostly — to fair skin. That’s still true far too often. But luckily, there are more and more BIPOC-owned brands popping up ensuring a makeup match for everyone. Still, I’m surprised Kulfi is the first South Asian brand Sephora stocks. Priyanka Ganjoo, founder and CEO, was actually one of the eight founders/brands selected as a participant in the 2021 Sephora Accelerate Program.

Ganjoo started the brand because she didn’t see herself represented in beauty. She launched with kajal liners designed for South Asian skin tones and undertones. Kulfi quickly developed a cult following for its high-quality formula featuring shades folks actually want to wear. Now, the brand also makes concealer! Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer ($26 at Sephora) and the Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner ($20 at Sephora) are available online at Sephora.

“I’m so proud. It took three years to get here. It took 35 years to get here,” Ganjoo writes on Instagram. She goes on to explain manufacturing issues, money stress and the exhausting life of an entrepreneur. “Then one day I had a beautiful product in my hand,” she continued. “We shot the campaign with people who make our community. I felt seen in their stories. It gave me perspective on the opportunity to I have to create something of people with talented people full of heart, the privilege to pursue my dreams.”

Ganjoo writes about the journey to love yourself. “Some days, despite my best intentions and meticulous efforts, it feels like I’m not enough. This launch is a reminder that I am.”

Ganjoo is the kind of founder you just want to root for. But let’s get to the actual concealer. There are 12 shades named after Kulfi flavors. I wear shade Coco Crush, which sounds a lot nicer than all the weird dessert names we’re used to. The medium-coverage concealer is buildable with a skin-like finish. It’s super hydrating, too. Actually, I’d say it’s the smoothest concealer I’ve ever worn. That’s thanks to South Asian-inspired ingredients such as antioxidant-rich Alma fruit extract, moisturizing Saffron flower extract, hydrating Rosehip extract and soothing Licorice Root extract.

I wore Main Match all day in the 95-degree Los Angeles heat and it held up really well. It also didn’t settle into my lines or show too much texture like some hydrating products tend to do. Head to Sephora to grab your own. We can’t wait to see what else this brand does.