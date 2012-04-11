How To Get Krysten Ritter’s Glamorous Eyes and Classic Lip

At the New York screening of Don’t Trust The B In Apt. 23 actress Krysten Ritter looked charming in her black lace dress with red heels, but what we were really taken with was her statement black hair pulled into an updo and complimented with her stained red pout and a classic eye.

We got the step-by-step beauty how-to from celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine on how she gave Krysten this updated, classic look. “I borrowed some classic styles from Old Hollywood’s Audrey Hepburn and Myrna Loy and simplified Krysten’s look to a defined eye with big doe-eyed lashes and a timeless red lip,” said Nadine. Read on below to see how you can recreate this look at home!

Step One: “I mixed Tom Ford Liquid Foundation in 03 with Dolce & Gabbana The Foundation in 80 and blended it seamlessly with Metier de Beaute’s angled foundation brush and the Beauty Blender egg sponge.”

Step Two: “I applied Stila Kitten with a wet shadow brush all over her lid all the way up to her brow bone. Next I swept Stila Sparkle Waterproof Liquid Liner in Sequins across her lash line thicker than normal for extra glamour! I finished with two coats of Tarte Amazonian Smart Mascara and Ardell Individual Lashes in Medium.”

Step Three: “I swirled Kevyn Aucoin Cream Blush in Tan Soleil on the apples of her cheeks with Tom Ford’s foundation brush.”

Step Four: “I finished the look with Tarte LipSurgence in Lust, a bright red tinted lip balm that makes a statement without it wearing you.”