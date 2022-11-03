TikTokers Are Using this $15 Hair Gloss to Get the Prettiest Red Shade for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s truly no hair color more popular for fall than red. It feels like everyone is dyeing their hair shades of copper, auburn, crimson and ginger — especially on TikTok. Recently, folks realized they could give their hair a fun refresh with something a little less permanent, something you can find at Target: Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss. Unsurprisingly, the Copper Penny shade sold out quickly but it’s back and here’s why it’s such a favorite.

“This is a hair gloss that adds a little bit of color and tons of shine,” TikToker Rudi Berry said in her video. “It looks like it’s refreshed, not exactly like you went to the salon but almost.” She used Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss in Copper Penny to add a reddish tint to her blonde highlights.

Anna Gantt also updated her blonde with Copper Penny, though since she already had an allover blonde hue, the results are much more dramatic. We’re also obsessed with how Ansley gave her already ginger hair a boost. “You guys, it’s amazing,” she said, showing off the incredible results. Her new look is a richer, shiny red. “This looks like I actually went out and dyed my hair,” she added.

There’s a reason TikToker Ansley’s hair is richer and redder than Rudi Berry’s. Her hair was already red. Glosses like this one from celebrity colorist Kristin Ess, are meant to enhance your color — not necessarily drastically change it. (Both women look great, though!) The glossy tint lasts about 3-4 weeks depending on how often you wash your hair.

If red isn’t really your jam, there are a lot more options: nine, to be exact. Chocolate Cosmo is another TikToker favorite because the dark golden brown shade flatters so many skin tones. The best part? They’re all only $15 each and finally back in stock.