Kristen Stewart’s New Jett-Black ‘Do

Soft waves

Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com. The new Jett-black ‘do

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart recently had her hair cut much shorter for her new role as Joan Jett in The Runaways. Her textured volume with straight bits in the front is a pretty major departure from her formerly long, tousled waves as Twilight‘s Bella Swan.

What do you think of Kristen’s new crop? Do you love rock and roll (so put another dime in the jukebox, baby)? Or do you miss the headband-adorned Bella of her Twilight days? If so, you’re in luck: filming for the third installment of the series, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, began this month in Canada. The lead stylist on-set will likely re-Bella-fy Kristen’s hair with extensions in her former signature chestnut brown.

While Kristen’s rocker coif is a big change from that of Bella, I’m interested to see how she styles her shorter locks in the interim.

Try on Kristen’s new haircut in our virtual makeover studio now.

Contributed by: Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz