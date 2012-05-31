Get Kristen Stewart’s Intricately Knotted Updo

Kristen Stewart has been making the press rounds for her much-talked about summer movie, Snow White and the Huntsman, and we’re pretty used to seeing her signature bedhead. But at the LA premiere the other night, Stewart wowed us all with a bronze smokey eye and intricately knotted updo. Intertwining braids and what appeared to be pure knots, hairstylist Adir Abergel made pure art out of a hairstyle.

Below, he describes how he added what he claims was a “punk-edge” spin to a traditional Victorian updo:

“I began by applying a volumizer to the roots of Kristen’s hair, something like Fekkai Coiff Bouffant Lifting and Texurizing Spray Gel will give the hair the perfect volume and texture to begin an updo. I then rough dried her hair with my hands. Once the hair was completely dry I used Klorane Dry Shampoo to give the hair more texture and hold.

To create the updo I backcombed the roots of her hair to give it height and began a French braid at the top of the hair going towards the crown of her head. I then took sections of hair and knotted them on top of the head like a Mohawk and secured them with a pin. To finish the look I braided the hair at the nape of the neck and twisted it around the knotted Mohawk.

If you are creating a look like this, be sure to spray hairspray for an all night hold! My favorite is the Fekkai Sheer Hold hairspray.”

[Images via Getty/Kevin Winter]