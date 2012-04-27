How To Get Kristen Stewart’s June Elle Magazine Cover Look

Twi-hards are sure to be going crazy over Kristen Stewart’s latest gorgeous beauty turn in UK Elle’s June 2012 issue. The Twilight and Snow White and the Huntsman star is looking totally gorgeous in a Jil Sander crisp all white ensemble, a cool slicked voluminous hair do, and a clean beauty look that showcases her natural beauty. Pink lips and peachy cheeks with a soft, smokey eye have been the go-to look of spring and Kristen is totally rocking it — with her own personal flair of course.
The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, but until then you can pour over the tell all interview. Want to steal her 60’s inspired beauty look? Take a peek at our slideshow above to take on her pretty and polished look for yourself!
Click through the slideshow to see how you can get Kristen Stewart's Elle UK cover look today!
For a shadowy effect on the lids, alternate between these two browns with the darker covering the lid and the lighter circling the eye.
(Smashbox Photo Op Eye Trio at Sephora, $28)
Highlight just on the apples of the cheeks to get a soft blushed look.
(NARS Blush in Torrid at Sephora, $28)
To get Kristen's soft pink pout try a shimmery pink like this.
(Lancome Sensational Effects Lipcolor in Corset at Sephora, $22)
Create a thin line just above the lash line to create the sultry, shadowy look.
(Bobbi Brown Ink Liner in Really Black at Sephora, $24)
Fill in the eyebrows for a dramatic look like Kristen's.
(Tarte Emphaseyes Eyebrow Pencil at Sephora, $19.50)
To get her luscious lashes, go for an amped up formula that is known for volume.
(Benefit Bad Gal Mascara in Rich Black at Sephora, $19)