How To Get Kristen Stewart’s June Elle Magazine Cover Look

Twi-hards are sure to be going crazy over Kristen Stewart’s latest gorgeous beauty turn in UK Elle’s June 2012 issue. The Twilight and Snow White and the Huntsman star is looking totally gorgeous in a Jil Sander crisp all white ensemble, a cool slicked voluminous hair do, and a clean beauty look that showcases her natural beauty. Pink lips and peachy cheeks with a soft, smokey eye have been the go-to look of spring and Kristen is totally rocking it — with her own personal flair of course.

The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, but until then you can pour over the tell all interview.