Best of the Week: Kristen Stewart’s Smokey Eyes, Janelle Monae’s Red Lip & More

With Paris’ Haute Couture shows in full swing, stars surely aren’t disappointing with looks as of late. While they tend to be more of a rare occurrence in the summer due to the desire for less makeup, we aren’t underestimating the power of smokey eyes and heavier eyeliner. Bright, matte lips reign supreme and there was no shortage of simple makeup on the celebrities this week.

Loose waves and dark liner stunned, in close competition with the bright lip and messy ‘do (up or down). Janelle Monae‘s red lip was the perfect match for her signature pompadour which brought out her eyes perfectly. Kristen Stewart’s dark and shimmering silver smokey eye stole the show at Chanel, accompanied by her understated nude lip and slicked back hair, while Rihanna‘s waves and nude lip left us wanting more. Let us know who your favorites of the week were in the comments below!

More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:

10 of the Highest Paid Celebrity Beauty Campaigns

15 Celebrity Beauty Looks to Copy For the Warmer Weather

12 Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Celebrity Moms