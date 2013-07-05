Best of the Week: Kristen Stewart’s Smokey Eyes, Janelle Monae’s Red Lip & More

With Paris’ Haute Couture shows in full swing, stars surely aren’t disappointing with looks as of late. While they tend to be more of a rare occurrence in the summer due to the desire for less makeup, we aren’t underestimating the power of smokey eyes and heavier eyeliner. Bright, matte lips reign supreme and there was no shortage of simple makeup on the celebrities this week.
Loose waves and dark liner stunned, in close competition with the bright lip and messy ‘do (up or down). Janelle Monae‘s red lip was the perfect match for her signature pompadour which brought out her eyes perfectly. Kristen Stewart’s dark and shimmering silver smokey eye stole the show at Chanel, accompanied by her understated nude lip and slicked back hair, while Rihanna‘s waves and nude lip left us wanting more. Let us know who your favorites of the week were in the comments below!
More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:
10 of the Highest Paid Celebrity Beauty Campaigns
15 Celebrity Beauty Looks to Copy For the Warmer Weather
12 Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Celebrity Moms
Rihanna caught the eye of many photographers in her sheer cardigan at Chanel, but we were lusting after her tousled waves and nude lips (with a hint of dark lip liner?) as she sat front row at the show.
Photo:
FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart stunned at the Chanel haute couture show in Paris this week, with a smokey silver eye and nude lips. She wore her back in her usual messy, slicked back style.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sandra Bullock tried out a deep, smokey eye and tousled top knot for her Australian premiere of "The Heat," and we're loving the look.
Photo:
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
The always chic Rose Byrne chose a voluminous chignon and matte red lip to attend the Chanel haute couture show.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Naya Rivera went for soft waves with mega-volume, a pale lip and smokey eyes for the BET Awards.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Uma Thurman's messy updo, smudged liner and red lips are perfection. Plus, it doesn't hurt matters that her skin is absolutely flawless. Her summery look is topped off with a perfect bronze cheek.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ciara's short crop complete with tousled waves offset her nude lip and dark smokey eyes for the BET Awards.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET
Allison Williams showed off a perfect summertime makeup look with dewy skin, a glossy nude lip and no eye makeup except mascara – gorgeous.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Nantucket Film Festival
Nicky Hilton's messy waves combined with a smoky eye never looked so good – she's sticking with what she knows best.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
This may be signature Janelle Monae, but she kills it every time. A flawless pompadour, perfect matte red lips and subtle, smokey eyes.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET