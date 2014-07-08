Kristen Stewart Chopped Her Hair Off and Joined the Pixie Club

Kristen Stewart has made another major hair change! Not only is she still rocking orange hair (now with slightly brown roots) the actress just debuted a shorter ‘do. Arriving at the Chanel Haute Couture show this morning, Stewart showed off her vibrant orange pixie cut, although it’s on the longer side. We’re actually into the longer style – and we have a feeling Stewart will continue to add her edgy vibe into it, wearing it with a bit of wave and simply tossing it from side to side.

MORE: Kristen Stewart Dyed Her Hair Orange

The bright orange hue is clearly growing out (a shade that she dyed it for her new movie role in the film American Ultra) which leads us to suspect that filming is now over, hence the chop. Considering Stewart isn’t one to get all dolled up on the red carpet (or in every day life) the new ‘do is a good move for her tomboy style, and we can’t wait to see more of it.

What do you guys think? Do you like her with a shorter style? And, is it inspiring you to go short? Let us know in the comments below!