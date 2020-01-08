Kristen Stewart’s New Haircut Is a Throwback Only She Could Pull Off

Last night was the Los Angeles premiere of Underwater, a movie starring Kristen Stewart that looks honestly terrifying. What wasn’t scary? Stewart’s new pixie cut, a shorter style than we’ve seen from the star in a long time. She showed off the ’90s supermodel-style while wearing a black skirt suit and a white crop top, adding to the throwback look of the night. Even more ’90s/early-2000s is her color. The platinum blonde against dark roots means trends from that era aren’t going anywhere.

Stewart’s new cut is courtesy of her longtime stylist Adir Abergel, who is responsible for many of the star’s hair changes. I couldn’t look away last night while he was cutting Stewart’s hair on his Instagram story to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. Not that I was nervous. Abergel always does right by Stewart and last night was no different. It’s edgy, it’s cool, it’s very Kristen Stewart.

To get that cool-girl piecy look, Abergel mixed Virtue Moisture-Defining Whip ($36 at Sephora) and the new Healing Oil ($40 at SpaceNK). (Abergel is a Creative Director for the brand.) He also added some of Jillian Dempsey’s Roadie Hair Pomade ($28 at Jillian Dempsey).

Of course, we can’t talk about Stewart’s look without mentioning her pretty makeup. Dempsey is also responsible for her laid-back glam, most likely with her own makeup line. I love the subtle brown smokey eye and mid-pink lip. And those cheekbones? Slay.

