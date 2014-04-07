Kristen Stewart Dyed Her Hair Orange: Could This Spark the Next Hair Color Trend?

Kristen Stewart is certainly no stranger to changing her hair color — the natural blonde actress has had a full spectrum of hair colors from dark brunette to light blonde — but this is certainly the first time she’s changed her color in such a bold way. For her upcoming role in the movie “American Ultra,” Stewart went to the Maison de Cheveux salon in New Orleans for temporary orange color.

Even though the change came about because of a movie role, Kristen isn’t the only celebrity to hop on the pastel hair color train as of late. Pastel hair dye is on its way to becoming a mainstay in pop culture, with celebrities like Nicole Richie going purple and model Chloe Nørgaard dyeing her hair a rainbow of colors (especially since her collaboration with Manic Panic hair dye). Considering that orange is one of the most on trend colors for the spring, it’s not far off to say that orange may become the next “it” pastel hair color. Whether it’s simply in the form of hair chalking or it becomes more of a balayage highlights look, pastel orange hair could wind up giving purple some competition.