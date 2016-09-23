Presenting Kristen Stewart Without Makeup at Breakfast: A Vision

We always appreciate a good no-makeup celeb shot, whether it be a selfie, on the red carpet, during a TV performance, or wherever. It reminds us all that there’s no need to wear makeup all day everyday at all times, and it’s nice to see celebrities in their natural state—they often look softer, chiller, more like themselves.

That’s why these pics of Kristen Stewart having a casual breakfast al fresco at The Oaks Gourmet in Los Angeles are so good. Dressed in boyfriend jeans, a T-shirt shouting-out Allen Ginsberg‘s Howl, and a pair of Stan Smith velcro trainers, the actress hits Level 10 on the laid-back scale, and we’re not mad at her. Not at all.

Though Stewart certainly wears makeup on the red carpet, she is very particular about her look. “She doesn’t like lipstick,” makeup artist Jillian Dempsey told Allure. “She hates the maintenance, and every time I try a loud color on her lips, she nicely asks if I can wipe it off.”

Nothing says lazy morning breakfast like Sriracha and Smartwater on the table while hanging outside a local comfort food hotspot, basically sitting in the parking lot, wearing no makeup. Especially if you’re Kristen Stewart. Really, there’s only one thing to say here: Bravo, K-Stew. Looking good.