Kristen Stewart Just Brought Back the Brunette Mullet & It Looks Cooler Than Ever

In the last few years, Kristen Stewart has worn her hair blonde and medium-length, with a bit of a shag. Not since her role as Joan Jett in the 2010 movie The Runaways have we seen the actor with a brunette mullet. But Stewart brought back the cool-girl cut while sitting front row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 show — a show that was actually inspired by the fashion icon. She’s rocked buzz cuts, textured bobs, bleach blonde and more but this might be our favorite yet.

Her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, is responsible for the chop that looks a bit like a grown-out pixie cut, in the best way possible. He shared all the angles of her style on Instagram stories so we can see exactly how choppy the cut is. We couldn’t be more obsessed. The Creative Director of Virtue Labs used the brand’s 6-in-1 Styling Paste ($38 at Ulta Beauty) to create that shaggy finished look.

Stewart paired her new cut in the deep brunette hue, a perfect shade for fall, with a head-to-toe Chanel ‘fit. Her makeup was subtle with a low-key smoky eye and natural-looking skin.

This new cut and beauty look feels the most like Kristen Stewart than we’ve seen in a long time. She has the confidence, the facial structure and the swagger to pull off such an edgy chop. When she has a golden blonde bob, she looks gorgeous but it just doesn’t feel like her. And that’s not to even mention the long brunette hair she wore during her Twilight days. This is so much cooler.

We have a feeling we’re going to be seeing a lot of shaggy mullets this fall and winter. Chat with your hairstylist to see the best length and style for your face shape and go for it.