Of Course Kristen Stewart’s Monochrome Fashion-Beauty Hybrid is Flawless

Summer may be synonymous with bold color, but winter, at least the 2019 version, is all about keeping things monochrome. Though most celebs settle for matching an eyeshadow and lipstick to their wardrobe, there’s a myriad of other ways to go matchy-matchy without falling flat. To be honest, thought we’d seen it all. That is until Kristen Stewart’s makeup at Paris Couture Fashion Week forced us to stop, stare in awe and consider adding more red to our closet.

While attending the Chanel Haute Couture fashion Spring/Summer 2019 presentation, the actress and beauty chameleon sported a bright red lip with matching mani and red sunglasses like the absolute boss that she is. We applaud the pops of color to her otherwise neutral outfit, which included a tweed blazer sans the shirt underneath and rose gold pants. Sometimes, a swipe of red lipstick is all you need (and a matching pair of sunnies).

And don’t assume that Stewart’s red shades are there to hide something because beneath is a smudged-out smokey eye and more proof that she can truly pull off anything. That includes teal eyeshadow paired with a cat-eyed wing and groomed brows to pull it all together. We’re finding it nearly impossible to find something we don’t love about this look.

We’ve always loved Stewart for her dare-to-be-different makeup choices. Let’s take a look back at her boldest moments:

White Liner & Piece-y Pixie

Yes, white liner on your lower lash line is still relevant. It makes eyes appear larger and more awake.

Pin-curls & Gilded Lids

Stewart is truly a style chameleon and these 1950’s pin-curls prove it.

Bobbies & Teal Liner

Silver bobby pins and teal glitter liner around the eyes make this look totally runway-appropriate.

Top Knot & Frosted Lids

Stewart proves that short hair is actually more versatile than we think and a pop of color on the lids can completely transform your look.