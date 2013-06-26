Take an early-evening break to see what’s on our reading list today! 1. James Gandolfini’s former co-star Kristen Stewart spoke up about his passing, saying, “Every memory flooded back and gutted me.” [EW] 2. First Lady Michelle Obama has joined Instagram! Now we can keep track of all her outfits in real time. [Instagram] 3. How is this real? There’s a giant yacht that you can control remotely with your iPad. [The Vivant] 4. They’re at it again! See all the details on Marc Jacobs’ faux war with graffiti artist Kidult. [Fashionista] 5. Lip care can run a pretty penny. Here are the best glosses and sticks for your buck. [Beauty High] 6. The summer sales abound! Here are the best ones on the Internet. [InStyle] 7. Woot! Diane von Furstenberg is opening her first-ever accessories store in New York. [WWD] 8. So pretty: Dolce & Gabbana’s summer line of nail polishes has arrived! [Daily Makeover] 9. Are they back on?! Right after her Vogue interview in which she stated they are “over,” Katy Perry was spotted holding hands with John Mayer. [USA Today] MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER: Be Jealous: More Photos Emerge of Rihanna Dripping In Designer Duds Maggie Gyllenhaal Wears Christian Dior
Links To Click: Kristen Stewart Remembers James Gandolfini, FLOTUS Joins Instagram, More
