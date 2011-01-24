Get The Look: Kristen Stewart’s Soft & Sexy Hairstyle

Photo: © Vogue
For Kristen Stewart‘s February Vogue cover shoot, I wanted to create a textured, natural look.
Kristen is a beautiful young girl, and this was all about softening her hair to go with the Proenza Schouler clothes she wore on the cover.
It’s a very simple hairstyle to recreate–the key is to combine volume, body and movement with a natural texture to create a relaxed yet chic style.
To get the look at home, first spray hair with a volumizing spray to create body, texture and hold. Blow-dry with a round brush for added body and movement.
Next, mist Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray on the hair, spraying one section at a time. This will prevent frizz, protect hair from heat damage and lock in softness and shine. Use a large barrel curling iron to curl the whole head.
Brush out the curls to keep the style looking natural, yet full of body, then finish with a flexible hold hairspray to set the hair and keep the style in place without weighing it down.
When it comes to glamorous, sexy hair, no one does it better than Oribe. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, the celebrity stylist–who works with A-Listers like Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson–will be sharing his secrets on how to create his clients’ iconic styles. When he’s not styling the tresses of Hollywood’s elite, he can be found creating hair masterpieces for magazines like Vogue and W or working the runway for the biggest names in fashion. He recently launched his eponymous luxury hair care line to help women everywhere create the elegant hair he’s famous for.