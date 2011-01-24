Get The Look: Kristen Stewart’s Soft & Sexy Hairstyle

Photo: © Vogue

For Kristen Stewart‘s February Vogue cover shoot, I wanted to create a textured, natural look.

Kristen is a beautiful young girl, and this was all about softening her hair to go with the Proenza Schouler clothes she wore on the cover.

It’s a very simple hairstyle to recreate–the key is to combine volume, body and movement with a natural texture to create a relaxed yet chic style.

To get the look at home, first spray hair with a volumizing spray to create body, texture and hold. Blow-dry with a round brush for added body and movement.

Next, mist Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray on the hair, spraying one section at a time. This will prevent frizz, protect hair from heat damage and lock in softness and shine. Use a large barrel curling iron to curl the whole head.

Brush out the curls to keep the style looking natural, yet full of body, then finish with a flexible hold hairspray to set the hair and keep the style in place without weighing it down.

