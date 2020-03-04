No Contest—Kristen Stewart is the Under Appreciated Short Hair Chameleon of Our Times

Scroll To See More Images

Kristen Stewart is one of those celebrities that we don’t know much about but also feel like we’d be best friends with. Maybe it’s because we’ve seen her grow into herself right before our eyes. Stewart’s hairstyles are a big part of that. Sure, it’s just hair but it’s also a form of self-expression. Many of us look at photos of our teenage selves and cringe for a reason. It brings us back to that time when we felt a certain way and that’s probably really different from today. Now imagine doing all of that in the public eye!

Luckily, Stewart has always had a great glam team and she has nothing to be embarrassed about when it comes to her beauty looks. Even back during her Twilight days, she’s looked comfortable in her looks—and chic as hell doing it. But it was when she cut her hair short that we saw the real Kristen Stewart come out. It was like she had been waiting to make the big chop until the teen franchise was over and now she could play around with pixies, rock-and-roll bangs, mullets and even a shaved head. Whether or a role or just for fun, Stewart always looks like she woke up looking that cool. It’s a kind of effortless glam other celebrities try to recreate.

For others with short hair, Stewart’s many looks over the years have provided endless inspiration. Dying to try side-slicked bangs on your pixie? Steal the look from Stewart. Wondering if your short ‘do can pull off high-contrast highlights? She’s got you covered. You’ll probably want to bookmark this page for the next time you need killer hair ideas.

At the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in 2017.

At a Museum of Modern Art event in 2017.

At an NYC screening of Personal Shopper in 2017.

At a Chanel pre-Oscars dinner in 2018.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

At the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner in 2018.

At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

At the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in 2018.

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

At the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony in 2018.

At the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018.

At the Chanel Spring-Summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show.

At the 2019 Met Gala.

At the Venice Film Festival in 2019.

At the Toronto Film Festival in 2019.

At the Deauville American Film Festival in 2019.

At Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival in 2019.

At the Underwater film premiere in January 2020.

At the New York Film Festival in 2016.

At the Paris launch of Chanel’s Gabrielle fragrance in 2017.