Kristen Stewart Slayed the Red Carpet with New Strawberry Blonde Hair

This week, Kristen Stewart hit the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy to promote her new movie Spencer. Of course, she looked gorgeous in Chanel ‘fits, per usual. But one thing we can always count on from Stewart is an epic hair transformation. The actor surprised fans by switching up her usual blonde hair with dark roots to a fresh strawberry blonde hue.

When Stewart first burst onto the scene in Twilight, she wore her hair long and dark and a little more, shall we say, basic. She quickly started showing her personality through her hair, even going so far as to shave her head and dye it platinum blonde. She’s rocked a shaggy mullet and tons of different pixie cuts with various hair colors with chunky highlights.

This strawberry blonde color is a departure from all of these. So is the wavy bob.

Colorist Daniel Moon collaborated with Stewart’s longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel on this cut and color. “Hair can be such a beautiful way to express yourself and to have fun with and to tell a different story,” Abergel wrote on Instagram. “You’ve all been asking about how this hair so here it is. Before coming to Venice Film Festival, Kristen and I hung out and dreamed up this new hair vibe.”

Moon added Virtue Colorkick, a hair filler made from human keratin, to the dye to keep Stewart’s hair healthy. This is a treatment you have to ask for at the salon, but you can get some of the strengthening properties in the Recovery Shampoo ($38 at Ulta) and Conditioner ($40 at Ulta).

The actor and her new hair got a standing ovation for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer and now we’re hearing Oscar buzz. You can see for yourself when Spencer comes out in theaters November 5, 2021.