Kristen Stewart is Face of Balenciaga Scent, Says She’s Going Blonde

Kristen Stewart may be the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but she is showing no signs of slowing down. The 22-year-old actress has announced that she is the new face of Balenciaga’s latest fragrance, Florabotanica. The scent, due out in September, was both a natural and unnatural pairing for the star, who is known for her signature bedhead locks and frankly, not wanting to get all dolled up.

Stewart told WWD that, “On a base level, the reason you want to wear a fragrance is because you want to smell attractive. That in itself is a pretty mature idea, especially considering the teenager I was. I was never the one wearing my mom’s perfume and trying to be sexy. I was like hanging out with my brothers and doing the opposite of that.”

Stewart noted that she wasn’t one to ever wear fragrance before, always keeping true to her tomboy persona. She added that, “I’m very lucky that I like the fragrance, because I would have done anything with [Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiere], and I’m a terrible liar.”

Ghesquiere first noticed Stewart for her work on the movie Panic Room, and immediately knew that he wanted to work with her someday. The two began to grow close as Stewart favored his designs and wore his clothes to many red carpet appearances. As for the scent, Ghesquiere noted that “It’s more narrative, kind of a fantasy.” Which is why Stewart fits the role so well — tying in inspirations of “nice” and “nasty.” The key was finding notes that fit that image. As for the juice itself, it is made up of an amber and caladium-leaf accord and a hybrid of rose, carnation and mint accord.

And like we said earlier, there is no slowing down for Stewart. She’s currently prepping for her leading role in the movie Cali, which will star a couple “in the valley that gets involved with really strange people, really screw themselves over and become alienated, reinsert themselves into the world and try to survive.” But what we’re really excited about for this movie? She’ll become tan and dye her hair blonde. “I’m going to look like a stripper. I’m going to look like a porn star,” said Stewart.

Like we said, no slowing down, but certainly honest.

What do you think of Stewart as the face of Balenciaga? Will you be buying the scent?

