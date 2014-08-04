Kristen Stewart is Back to Brunette: Do You Like Her Short, Dark Style?

Kristen Stewart’s been checking off quite a few hairstyles from her To Do list recently, and this weekend, she struck again. Arriving at a press event in Tokyo this weekend, the actress showed up with a dark brown hair color, which is quite the switch up from the orange hue she’d been wearing to film her upcoming film, American Ultra. The big difference now, is that while we’ve seen Stewart with brown hair for quite some time, this is the first time she’s had a short, overgrown pixie cut as a brunette.

If the past has taught us anything, it’s that Stewart’s hairstyle and color won’t last very long, but we have to say, this is probably the cut and color that best represents her style. What do you think of the change? Do you think she should keep her hair the way it is? Sound off in the comments below!