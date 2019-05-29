Kristen Stewart Bleached Her Eyebrows and I Can’t Look Away

Ever since we got past over-plucking our eyebrows in the 1990s and early-2000s, the trend has been towards full, dark brows. This is especially true with 2019’s Insta Brow—a heavy eyebrow look designed to get double taps. Kristen Stewart’s bleached eyebrows are a major departure from this trend and one we can’t stop staring at. Girl pulls them off flawlessly.

Stewart rocked the look on Tuesday at the Chanel Metiers d’Art runway show in South Korea. Her “missing” brows allow her bright green eye makeup to stand out. Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson kept the rest of Stewart’s face natural, which made the green, from Chanel Beauty, of course, even bolder.

Hairstylist Adir Abergel gave Stewart’s blonde hair piecey texture using Virtue products. He doesn’t say which ones but I’m going to guess it’s a mix of Texturizing Spray ($36 at Virtue) and Lifting Powder ($34 at Virtue). Stewart’s texture combined with her blonde highlights gives the whole look a rockstar feel.

This isn’t the first time Stewart played around with her eyebrows. If you remember at this year’s Met Gala she walked the red carpet with bright blonde hair and orange brows.

The only question remaining is: is there anything she can’t pull off?

