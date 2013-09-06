Beauty Buzz: Kristen Stewart’s New Balenciaga Ad, Behind-the-Scenes With Jennifer Aniston, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Kristen Stewart’s scowl never takes a day off, even when she’s posing for the new Balenciaga ad. [Daily Makeover]

2. Abercrombie’s hair guidelines for employees has been discovered, and it’s disturbing, to say the least. [SheFinds]

3. We can’t shake our heads enough at this story: A little girl was removed from school because of her dreadlocks. [Allure]

4. Go behind the scenes with Jennifer Aniston and Chris McMillan for Living Proof. [Grazia Daily]

5. 10 workouts to help you keep the bikini body you worked so hard on through fall. [Glamour]

Image via Daily Makeover