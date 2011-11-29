Kristen Stewart Shunned By Fashion’s Elite?

Photo: © Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Kristen Stewart shot to stardom as the lead in a teenage vampire-love franchise, graced the cover of Vogue, and is dating this generation’s David Cassidy, so you think she’d have an appreciation for all things trendy. But between her public appearances (she’s known for stuttering and averting eye contact) and her lackluster look, stylists are avoiding the “fashion pariah” at all costs.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Stewart’s “grubby nails, ratty sneakers and bad attitude” are driving the style elite away in herds. “‘Very few people want to work with her because she doesn’t want to look good,” one insider told the tabloid.

We chronicled the Twilight star’s progress throughout the years (yes, her current state is an improvement) and wonder, has the Proenza-sporting screen star come into her own, or can J Mendel not even save her?