Kristen Bell’s New Blue Hair Is Giving Off Serious ‘Frozen’ Vibes

The quarantine pastel hair trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. It feels like every other celebrity tried pink strands while at home, but leave it to Kristen Bell to rock blue hair, instead. We can’t help but think she was inspired by the iconic Frozen franchise, though maybe then she would have channeled her character Anna with red hair. Either way, the cool blue shade is a big departure from her usual sunny blonde.

Bell posted a photo of herself outside in the Los Angeles sun working on a knitting project. She shared a sweet Valentine’s Day sentiment about all the ways “we celebrate love.” She has the head tipped back to get that good vitamin D, but you can still see how her blonde bob has changed to an icy blue hue. It’s similar to the color Hilary Duff tried in April, but a bit more pastel. Maybe Bell’s adorable daughters had something to do with the change.

We don’t know if the Frozen star went and got her hair done at a salon (which are back open in Los Angeles) or—more likely—she used a color conditioner to get the blue hue at home right in the shower. It’s a safe way to switch up your hair without a lot of damage. She’ll be back to her usual blonde in no time. Though in our experience, blue tends to stick around a bit longer than wanted.

