Kris Jenner Looks Exactly Like Kim Cattrall in Another Blonde Wig

When Kris Jenner first donned icy blonde hair like her daughter Kim Kardashian, we applauded. The diva pose, martini in hand, fur stole, and sunglasses basically said “I dare you to come for me.”

Truthfully, no one can come for the Kar-Jenner momager, whose boss moves have helped make her family worth a reported $122.5 million. But don’t let that distract you from the fact that Kris has another talent. She’s the low-key queen of celebrity impressions.

That’s right: Kris Jenner and Kim Cattrall, aka badass Samantha Jones from “Sex and the City,” are long lost twins. Take a look at Kris in this shaggy, blonde lob and you’ll see the sisterly resemblance, too.

Who will she channel next; perhaps Gwen Stefani in a bleach blonde medium length wig? Jokes aside, we have to admit she’s sort of pulling this off. Check a holiday episode preview of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” below and see why Kris is wearing her latest disguise.