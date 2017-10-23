Kris Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde like the Badass Momager She Is

A newly blonde Kim Kardashian-West just celebrated her 37th birthday, but today, all eyes are on Kris Jenner. Everyone’s favorite mom-ager just ditched her signature brown pixie for a platinum blonde one and well… just see for yourself.

In a photo uploaded to Kardashian-West’s Instagram, the 61-year-old looks fabulously at ease in a floral print ensemble, dark glasses and fur stole. And if that weren’t enough, she’s enjoying a martini. This is the Monday mood we aspire to.

As always, it’s a busy year for the reality TV matriarch, who continues to manage the careers of her A-list brood, all while making headlines in her own right. With plenty of grandchildren on the way and shows to film, we’d say this hair makeover is a well-deserved one.