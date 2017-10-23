StyleCaster
Share

Kris Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde like the Badass Momager She Is

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kris Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde like the Badass Momager She Is

by
Kris Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde like the Badass Momager She Is
Photo: Getty Images

A newly blonde Kim Kardashian-West just celebrated her 37th birthday, but today, all eyes are on Kris Jenner. Everyone’s favorite mom-ager just ditched her signature brown pixie for a platinum blonde one and well… just see for yourself.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this....

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In a photo uploaded to Kardashian-West’s Instagram, the 61-year-old looks fabulously at ease in a floral print ensemble, dark glasses and fur stole. And if that weren’t enough, she’s enjoying a martini. This is the Monday mood we aspire to.

MORE: The Joke Everyone’s Making About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Pregnancies

As always, it’s a busy year for the reality TV matriarch, who continues to manage the careers of her A-list brood, all while making headlines in her own right. With plenty of grandchildren on the way and shows to film, we’d say this hair makeover is a well-deserved one.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share