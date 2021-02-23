Kris Jenner Is Coming For Kim And Kylie’s Beauty Brands

Watch your back Kim and Kylie. Mom is coming to steal the spotlight. E! News is reporting that Kris Jenner is launching a beauty brand. According to documents, the momager has trademarked “Kris Jenner Beauty,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Skincare.” There aren’t a ton of details outside of that but this is how we found out about Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s brands too so you know it’s legit.

Per the documents filed on February 10, E! News reports that she’s planning on jumping into categories such as cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances—and that’s just the beginning.

Since Kylie posted her very first lip kit, mom Kris has been pushing her kids’ brands. Just recently on February 4, Kris reposted Kim’s announcement of her new KKW Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection. It just launched on February 12 and includes eyeshadow palettes ($45 at KKW Beauty), lipstick ($18 at KKW Beauty) and blush ($24 at KKW Beauty) and more.

Even though you can’t grab Kim’s new collection at Ulta yet, you can shop her essentials online. You can grab Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin at Ulta, as well. We’re sure the entire Kardashian-Jenner fam will be at Ulta soon enough, including Kris Jenner Skincare. We’re sure Kris has learned a lot in the past few years and probably runs way more than we even know. Who better to launch her own brand?