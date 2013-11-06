Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What She Really Thinks About Kim’s Make-Under

Whether we like to admit it or not, the Kardashian sisters have served as a source of beauty inspiration for the last six years. From Kim‘s contouring and Khloé‘s ombré to Kourtney‘s penchant for bright lip colors, we can’t help but feel inspired by the sisters to change up our own day-to-day makeup routine. So it came as no surprise in 2012 when the trio announced they were doing a beauty line (while it started as Khroma Beauty, it has since changed to Kardashian Beauty for legal reasons). We chatted with Kourtney during a preview of their holiday collection about all things beauty.

We’ve all noticed Kim make a transition from too much makeup to an all-natural look, since she started dating Kanye West. When we asked which Kourtney prefers she said “Without. She’s so naturally beautiful she doesn’t need a lot,” though Kourtney still confesses she won’t leave the house without contouring her own nose and cheekbones.

Considering she has her own beauty line, we wondered if her boyfriend Scott Disick ever stole her products. “Scott has definitely been caught stealing tinted moisturizer. And concealer. And foundation.”

Kourtney also discussed her favorites from the collection — she’s a fan of the Endless Summer Matte Bronzer ($14.99, ulta.com) and the Lip Plumping Shimmer Gloss ($9.99, ulta.com) — as well as her favorite non-Kardashian Beauty essentials: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm ($19.50, elizabetharden.com) and Mama Mio Boob Tube Bust & Neck Firmer (“It’s supposed to be for your neck and chest, but I figure if it tightens and firms there it will on the rest of my body too.”)

Keep an eye out for their new holiday collection at CVS, Ulta and Sears.

