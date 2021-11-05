Kourtney Kardashian Is Helping Bring Back this Y2K Hair Trend & I Don’t Know How to Feel

Sorry Millennials, there’s another Y2K beauty trend making its way back. You might have worn it in elementary school or even to prom. The stretch hair comb headband has been sold at retailers like Target for a minute but now that Kourtney Kardashian is wearing the Y2K headband, we know it’s really, really back. And we have to admit, it’s pretty cute.

On her website Poosh, Kardashian revealed how she’s taking care of her new bob, the shortest it’s been since high school. According to the site, the style is way less maintenance so she doesn’t have to style it much out of the shower. She says she washes and conditions daily with Seen Haircare Fragrance Free Essential Bundle ($50 at HSN).

Kardashian also feels like the shorter style is pretty functional. Her go-to styles right now are half up/half down and a low pony with pieces pulled out. She’s also loving the throwback comb headband again. “She recently purchased it at the mall after getting her ears double pierced,” her website states.

While we might not see Kourt wear this headband on the red carpet, it looks really cute with her casual workout gear and it’s a stylish way to get your hair out of your face. If you want to copy the star’s style but don’t want to wander around the mall looking for the headband, there are a ton of affordable ones on Amazon, such as Scunci Effortless Beauty Stretch Hair Combs Tortoise, Opaque White, and Black ($2.99 at Amazon) and Shappy 9 Pieces Full Circular Stretch Comb ($6.99 at Amazon). And head to Poosh to read the rest of her hair tips.