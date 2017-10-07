Kourtney Kardashian’s 10 Most Mind-Blowing Wellness Hacks

Out of all the Kardashian-Jenners, Kourtney Kardashian is our pick for most likely to have her own HGTV show. The 38-year-old mom of three is constantly blowing our minds with her genius wellness hacks, from a shampoo substitute found in your kitchen to a skin care product you can grow in your living room.

Though it’s hard to call any of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies “relatable,” Kourtney—with her DIY beauty products and at-home spa routines—has always seemed the most down-to-earth. To make your lives a little easier, we rounded up 10 times the eldest Kardashian sister gave the most life-changing wellness advice. Check out Kourtney’s best tips, ahead.