Kourtney Kardashian Used $1,014 Worth of Skincare For Her Oscars Red Carpet Look

Maybe it’s the In Love With a Rockstar Aura that she has, but Kourtney Kardashian was absolutely GLOWING on the Oscars red carpet last night. In between makeout sessions with her fiance, Travis Barker, we couldn’t help but gawk at her skin with wonder. The shine, the clarity the highlight—it was almost too much to handle.

We got over it though, don’t worry. And our jaws picked up off the floor just in time for us to find out the exact products used to prep her skin pre-red carpet. Turns out that her regimen cost a pretty penny. Actually, to be exact it cost 101,400 pennies.

Kourtney used $1,014 worth of Noble Panacea skincare products to get her alllll the way glammed up. Among the items: a skin-firming replenishing moisturizer, under-eye tightening cream and wrinkle-reducing serum. Now, I know what you’re thinking: a grand for skincare? Yeah, right! But this isn’t your mother’s moisturizer or father’s facial cream.

These products are created with the help of a Nobel Prize winner whose life’s work was researching molecular motion and chemistry. Each of the products in the brand’s collection are comprised of incredibly high-powered ingredients that, per the brand, can penetrate the skin by more than 200 percent. Basically, it dives deep into your pores, does a loop, stays a while and builds a home to protect your skin in the most effective way possible.

Every Noble Panacea product is free from fragrance, parabens, silicones, dyes, fragrance, essential oils, alcohol, phthalates and so many other skin-irritating ingredients. Plus, they come in individual packets so that you always apply the correct amount. This also allows for easy travel—throw a few in your bag and you’re good to go for the weekend.

Suffice to say, these skincare products are more than worth it. Check out exactly what Kourtney used below and give your skin the best investment you can.

The Absolute Restoring Eye Cream

“To prepare Kourtney’s skin for makeup, I started with her under eyes by applying a little bit of The Absolute Restoring Eye Cream,” makeup artist Rokael Lizama said over email. “I tapped the product in with my ring finger using upward strokes.”

Designed to gently (yet effectively) tighten under-eye skin, minimize dark circles and lift sagging lids, this eye cream does everything you’d want it to. What’s more, it protects against free radicals and oxidative damage so that your skin stays plump for hours and hours after application. A whopping 91 percent of participants in a clinical trial said this cream firmed and tightened their under-eye skin.

The Absolute Intense Renewal Serum

“After allowing a few minutes for the eye product to settle, I applied The Absolute Intense Renewal Serum all over the face using a silicone applicator brush and lightly massaged it into the skin with upward strokes,” Lizama said. “This serum has vegan and cruelty-free ingredients that are proven scientifically to support epigenetic cellular replication for visibly replenished skin.”

This renewal serum does exactly what you’d want it to—regenerate cells and nourishes skin so that it looks refreshed and rejuvenated after one use. This lone serum does it all: boosts collagen production, redefines facial contours to lift skin, counteracts water loss to plump your face and smooths wrinkles.

The Absolute Active Replenishing Moisturizer

“To finish off the skin and create a healthy glow, I used The Absolute Replenishing Moisturizer,” Lizama concluded. “This moisturizer creates the perfect canvas for foundation application. It leaves the skin feeling smooth, glowy, and plump.”

Per a clinical study, 93 percent of users saw rejuvenated skin and 91 percent of users saw natural fullness and volume restored after using this moisturizer. Now that’s no small fete.