Kourtney Kardashian Cut Her Hair into the Cutest Tousled Lob

Kourtney Kardashian, the last long-haired Kardashian-Jenner standing, finally made the chop. After her sisters—Kendall, Kylie, Kim, and Khloé—all debuted bobs earlier this year, the 38-year-old mom of three is finally following suit.

On Saturday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show off her fresh cut. The picture, which featured Kourtney posing for a mirror selfie in a public restroom, showed the E! personality dressed in a white crop top and blue jeans, while flaunting her new ‘do: a tousled shoulder-length lob.

Kourtney paired her cut with a phone case featuring a spiral of her younger sister Kim’s crying faces. Though, she warned her followers that she’ll be swapping out the case soon. “don’t worry, i ordered a new phone case last night,” she wrote in the caption.

Kourtney’s new haircut was the work of KarJenner-favorite hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, who has also worked with stars like Karlie Kloss and Shay Mitchell. After Kourtney posted her ‘gram, Fitzsimons regammed the eldest Kardashian sister’s shot, taking ownership over the adorable cut.

And though now all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have said so long to their mermaid-length locks, we all know that their long hair isn’t forgotten. Given how much the sisters sport extensions (especially Kim and Kylie), it’s impossible to tell what their natural length is. Still, we hope Kourt stays away from the extensions for a little while to give us more fire selfies of her adorable haircut.