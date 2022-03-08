How to Save on Kourtney Kardashian & Meghan Markle’s Ride-or-Die Tatcha Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Tatcha serves up trusty skincare products that incorporate Japanese botanicals and clinical ingredients. You’ve seen its stunning packaging here, there and everywhere—from Sephora’s shelves to Jennifer Aniston’s glam table. Unfortunately, its price tags aren’t always the most wallet-friendly, but we found a way to save money on Tatcha products that Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Markle adore.

The Camellia Cleansing Oil and Rice Powder 2-Piece Kit, available exclusively at QVC, marries two celeb-loved Tatcha products for a reduced price tag. If purchased separately, you’ll get rung up for $113. When ordered in this special QVC bundle, you’ll only pay $83. That’s $30 back in your pocket so you can splurge on a bunch of other new skincare products.

Included in the two-piece kit is the brand’s beloved Rice Polish and a cleansing oil that works overtime as both a makeup remover and a cleanser. “If I have makeup on, I remove it with either Tatcha cleansing oil or micellar water,” Kardashian told Rose Inc. Guess we need to toss our makeup wipes.

The cleanser is gentle and leaves your skin so soft and smooth. It washes away makeup, sunscreen and even waterproof mascara. Any skin type can and should try out this non-stripping face cleanser.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle included The Rice Polish in her baby shower gift bag years ago. If there’s a better indicator of love than that, we’d like to know what it is. The polish is actually a powder that turns into a creamy foam upon mixing with water. The formula packs in Japanese rice bran and silk protein to give you a healthy glow.

If you’ve been coming up short in your search for a gentle face exfoliator, then you haven’t met The Rice Polish. It’s not abrasive like its counterparts and instead uses finely ground rice bran and papaya enzymes. Together, these ingredients turn into a cloud-like foam and improve natural skin turnover. Your complexion will be ready as ever for the rest of your skincare and makeup products, without feeling stripped or irritated. That’s all thanks to Hadasei-3, Tatcha’s very own blend of fermented Japanese superfoods, green tea, rice and algae. Plus, silk protein supports these ingredients by nourishing the skin.

It comes as no surprise that formulas this good happen to also be loved by A-listers like Kourt and Meg. Tatcha doesn’t host sales on its site frequently, so now is your chance to save on the brand’s top products.