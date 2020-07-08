Kourtney Kardashian Is Wearing the Pastel Eyeshadow of My Dreams

It doesn’t matter the season, I continually gravitate towards pastel makeup. Give me a lavender eyeliner or a rosy pink eyeshadow and I’m good to go. So, when I saw Kourtney Kardashian’s Vogue Arabia cover, I gasped. If I had to choose any type of makeup look for my Vogue cover (as if), this would be it. There are actually two covers of the “Inner Force Issue,” one even more gorgeous than the next. Plus, there are some stunning shots inside.
Makeup artist Wendi Miyake is responsible for the looks using M.A.C. makeup. Andrew Fitzsimons is to thanks for Kardashian’s blunt bob that allows the colorful makeup to stand out. According to Miyake’s Instagram, she used two different lip products on Kardashian’s eyes along with eyeshadow. You probably shouldn’t copy this at home since the products aren’t approved for use on the eyes and can cause irritation. But you do what you have to do to get the shot for Vogue.
In pursuit of a happier life free from anxiety, cover star Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she decided to take a break, leave the show that catapulted her to fame, and focus on her children. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” she says exclusively to #VogueArabia in the Inner Force issue. “People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy”. Tap the link in bio for more on our July/August edition. #InnerForceIssue #VogueArabia @kourtneykardash Cover 2 of 2 في إطار سعيها نحو الاستمتاع بحياة سعيدة وخالية من القلق، تكشف كورتني كارداشيان، نجمة غلاف عددنا الجديد، كيف قررت أخذ قسط من الراحة والرحيل عن المسلسل الذي رسخ لشهرتها، من أجل التركيز على أطفالها. وفي حوارها الحصري مع #ڤوغ_العربية والمنشور على صفحات العدد الذي يحمل عنوان "القوة الداخلية"، تؤكد: "أصبحت أقدّر الخصوصية، ووجدت أن تحقيق التوازن بين أوقاتي الخاصة وبين المشاركة في برنامج للواقع أمرٌ يصعب تنفيذه. ويسود بين الناس اعتقاد خاطئ بأنني لا أريد العمل، وهذا ليس صحيحاً. فأنا أسعى في سبيل سعادتي وأبذل طاقتي فيما يسعدني". تفضلي بالضغط على الرابط في البايو للاطلاع موضوعات عدد يوليو وأغسطس بشيء من التفصيل. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio | Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons | Digital Art: @suzanne_tak | Words: @alexandravenison
For this vibrant pink look, Miyake used Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Fashion Legacy ($22 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) buffed and blended out across her eyes and cheeks with a brush. Then, she added the bright pink shadow from the Art Library: It’s Designer palette ($48 at M.A.C. Cosmetics).
“I have been filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.” In an issue dedicated to the power of reclaiming yourself and pursuing your physical and mental wellbeing, Kourtney Kardashian reveals all about leaving one of the most disruptive and divisive TV shows ever produced. Looking ahead, the cover star also shared her future plans in the wellness arena, and why motherhood comes first. Want to know more about our July/August issue? Tap the link in bio. #InnerForceIssue #VogueArabia @kourtneykardash Cover 1 of 2 "أشارك في برنامج ’مواكبة عائلة كارداشيان‘ بلا توقف منذ 13 عاماً، على مدى 19 موسماً، و6 مواسم فرعية. وانتابني الشعور بعدم التوفيق، وأصبح استمرار مشاركتي فيه بما يحتل ذلك القدر من حياتي، كما كان الحال دائماً، بمثابة بيئة مسمومة في رأيي". على صفحات عددنا الجديد المكرّس لفكرة العودة إلى أنفسنا والسعي نحو تحقيق الصحة البدنية والذهنية، تكشف كورتني كارداشيان عن الأسباب التي دفعتها لمغادرة أكثر برنامج تلفزيوني مثير للجدل والانقسامات على الإطلاق. كما تكشف النجمة الشهيرة المتطلعة إلى المستقبل عن خططها المقبلة في مجال العافية، وتوضح لماذا تعتبر الأمومة أولويتها الأولى. هل ترغبين في معرفة المزيد عن عدد يوليو وأغسطس؟ اضغطي على الرابط في البايو. Editor-in-Chief: @mrarnaut Photography: @arvedphoto Style: @grahamcruz.studio | Makeup: @miyakemakeup Hair: @andrewfitzsimons | Digital Art: @suzanne_tak | Words: @alexandravenison
This purple eye has more of a glossy look, which continues to be a big trend. Miyake used the purple and white shades in Pro Palette Paintstick X 12 ($70 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) mixed with the shade Darkroom but the Art Library: It’s Designer palette. She added Lipglass ($17.50 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) to her lids for that ultra-glossy effect. Genius.
