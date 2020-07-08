Kourtney Kardashian Is Wearing the Pastel Eyeshadow of My Dreams

It doesn’t matter the season, I continually gravitate towards pastel makeup. Give me a lavender eyeliner or a rosy pink eyeshadow and I’m good to go. So, when I saw Kourtney Kardashian’s Vogue Arabia cover, I gasped. If I had to choose any type of makeup look for my Vogue cover (as if), this would be it. There are actually two covers of the “Inner Force Issue,” one even more gorgeous than the next. Plus, there are some stunning shots inside.

Makeup artist Wendi Miyake is responsible for the looks using M.A.C. makeup. Andrew Fitzsimons is to thanks for Kardashian’s blunt bob that allows the colorful makeup to stand out. According to Miyake’s Instagram, she used two different lip products on Kardashian’s eyes along with eyeshadow. You probably shouldn’t copy this at home since the products aren’t approved for use on the eyes and can cause irritation. But you do what you have to do to get the shot for Vogue.

For this vibrant pink look, Miyake used Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Fashion Legacy ($22 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) buffed and blended out across her eyes and cheeks with a brush. Then, she added the bright pink shadow from the Art Library: It’s Designer palette ($48 at M.A.C. Cosmetics).

This purple eye has more of a glossy look, which continues to be a big trend. Miyake used the purple and white shades in Pro Palette Paintstick X 12 ($70 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) mixed with the shade Darkroom but the Art Library: It’s Designer palette. She added Lipglass ($17.50 at M.A.C. Cosmetics) to her lids for that ultra-glossy effect. Genius.

