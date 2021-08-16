Kourtney Kardashian Chopped Inches Off Her Hair After Teasing It For Weeks

Unlike her sisters, we don’t see a lot of beauty changes from Kourtney Kardashian. The 42-year-old mom of three keeps it pretty natural with her long dark hair and minimal makeup. That’s why when fans spotted Kardashian’s hair on Instagram, they lost it. Earlier this month, she posted a photo dump and casually included a shot of ultra-long cut-off hair just laying on the floor. She was in quarantine for 10 days with boyfriend Travis Barker so it seems she got just as bored as the rest of us.

We weren’t 100 percent sure if Kardashian did chop off her hair since short hair is not really her usual look. That’s much more of a Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner vibe. But over the weekend, she debuted an ultra-chic bob with a retro feel. It’s parted in the middle and ends right above her shoulders. When she flips it to the side, it has a cool Paris girl feel.

Hairstylist Peter Savic is responsible for the big chop, as he shared the same photos on his Instagram. Famous friends are loving the look. Her love Barker wrote, “You’re perfect,” while Hailey Bieber said it was “Sooooo cute” and Winnie Harlow wrote, “Well, that’s a bob.” Many asked if the star is pregnant, which normally is an extremely rude thing to say about someone’s body. But it’s not just about what she looks like.

Many are speculating that the throwback photos, high-waisted and looser clothes, and now this big haircut all means a baby for Kardashian and Barker. We’re not convinced but it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected. Though, Kardashian did respond to those pregnancy rumors last week—sort of. On August 12, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram of her in a black bralette with a red dress draped around her waist. “I’m a woman with a BODY,” she wrote.