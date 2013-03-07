News: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Bangs; Rihanna Shows Off New Boots (And A Lot More)

Kourtney Kardashian got a makeover! The star shared a photo of her new, wispy bangs and the stylist who gave them to her on Instagram. —via Us Weekly

Rihanna thanked Prada for her new thigh-high boots by posting a NSFW photo of herself wearing them (and not much else). While we like seeing this grateful side of Rihanna, we don’t necessarily need to see her backside, too. —via StyleCaster

Go behind the scenes of Lancôme’s campaign for their newest skincare innovation, Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Reviva-Concentrate, starring Kate Winslet. —via YouTube

Abigail Breslin, who starred in Little Miss Sunshine, is looking much more adult these days. —via Refinery 29