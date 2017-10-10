The All-Natural Beauty Product Kourtney Kardashian Uses to Avoid Cancer

For years, Kourtney Kardashian has been giving Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop a run for their money with her never-ending spring of wellness tips. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star strengthened her case as the next lifestyle guru to watch by revealing her favorite all-natural deodorants with potential cancer-preventing properties.

On a post on her website titled, “Why I Stopped Using Mainstream Deodorants,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star broke down why she’s sworn off drugstore antiperspirants. The mom of three explained that mainstream deodorant formulas typically contain parabens and aluminum, two chemicals that have been associated with breast cancer. Though Kourtney admits that the “research is inconclusive,” she still swears by her all-natural sticks to make sure she’s not taking any unnecessary risks.

“Changing over to an all-natural deodorant seemed like an important thing to do when I heard that when people are diagnosed with breast cancer, they are told to immediately discontinue using conventional antiperspirants and deodorants,” she wrote. “Although research connecting the parabens and aluminum from these product directly with breast cancer is inconclusive, I like to play it safe.”

It makes sense that Kourtney is so gung-ho over all-natural deodorants. As “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” fans know, in a past episode, the eldest Kardashian sister cut deodorant out of her beauty routine shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Penelope, believing that the chemicals affected her breastfeeding. After her boyfriend at the time, Scott Disick, complained, Kourtney tried making her own antiperspirants.

However, judging from her post, Kourtney has stopped the homemade deodorants and gone back to the store-bought stuff, though you won’t catch her at the drugstore. Instead, Kourtney swears by higher=end sticks like Schmidt’s Naturals Ylang-Ylang + Calendula Deodorant ($9) and Agent Nateur No. 3 Deodorant ($21).