Kourtney Kardashian Chose These Inky Black Nails for Her Engagement to Travis Barker

If you’ve been engaged or you have friends who have experienced this big moment, you know nails are kind of a thing. IMHO, Kourtney Kardashian knew there would be engagement photos featuring her nails so these black talons were intentional. There’s no way Momager Kris would have her showing up to that rose-covered beach with chipped nails! While Essie’s Ballet Slippers and other nude-pink polishes tend to be the most popular for engagement pictures, Kardashian chose an inky black to match her vibe with musician Travis Barker.

We didn’t expect Kardashian to become a bit of a goth princess but dating Barker has definitely brought that out in her. Atiana De La Hoya, Barker’s stepdaughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, posted an Instagram story of the ring and the black nails with a black heart and vampire emojis.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nothing the Kardashians do isn’t planned out so the bride-to-be chose a black hue for a reason. The mid-length and almond shape is classic but the inky color brings out the edginess she’s going for. Black nails don’t really go in and out of style but we have a feeling black nail polish will be flying off the shelves after these engagement photos go mega-viral. If you want to get the look at home, we love OPI Nail Polish in Black Onyx ($9.99 at Amazon), Sally Hansen Hard as Nails Xtreme Wear Nail Color 370 Black Out ($3.19 at Amazon) and Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour in 015 Khol ($50 at Nordstrom.)