Alert: Kourtney Kardashian Is a Platinum Blonde Now & Her Sisters Have A Lot to Say About It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the weekend, lifelong brunette Kourtney Kardashian debuted platinum blonde hair to the surprise of her 214 million followers. They’re used to seeing dramatic hair changes from her sisters, especially Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. It’s rare for Kourtney to be the one to change it up but she’s been on a bit of a roll. Over the summer, she cut her hair into an even short bob. And now that bob is about as blonde as you can go.

Kourtney posted a series of photos with a caption that, well, confused some. “Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas … with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether,” she wrote while sitting at a slot machine. (For what it’s worth, the quote is a Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas reference.)

For the picture, she moved her blonde bob‘s part from the middle to the side. “I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!” wrote Khloe Kardashian. “loveeeeee,” wrote Kylie.

She also posted an edgier look from Vegas, wearing a black leather bustier and jacket. It’s giving ’90s pop star in the best way possible.

Of course, a few professionals went into both of her looks and she tagged them in the photos. Cassondra Kaeding is responsible for the platinum blonde color. We heard she used K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask ($75 at Sephora) to keep Kourtney’s strands strong. Glen Coco styled her hair using Aveda products and makeup artist Shelby Smith was on glam. The sultry smoky eye really pops against her white-blonde hair.