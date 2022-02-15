TikTok’s Fave ‘Smooth Filter’ Concealer Now Comes in a Skincare-Infused Foundation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Some products launch and quickly go viral on TikTok, selling out before the day’s end. Others do well in beauty circles but take time to reach the TikTok world. Then, all of a sudden, influencers start to realize just how good it is and wonder what they were missing the entire time. That’s what happened with Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. It recently became a major must-have for a skin-like finish on all skin types and tones. Well, folks are not going to sleep on Kosas’ next launch. It’s out today and Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 is already trending.

What content creators, beauty editors and makeup obsessives love so much about Kosas’ Revealer Concealer ($28 at Kosas) is what they love so much about the foundation, too. Each has skincare ingredients that promise to improve your skin while you’re wearing it. We’re talking niacinamide and caffeine to brighten, squalane, arnica and provitamin B5 to soothe irritation and redness, peptides and hyaluronic acid to plump skin and mineral reef-safe SPF and Artemisia flower extract to protect.

Now, let’s talk about what it looks like on the skin. Revealer Foundation has a medium coverage with a natural finish that truly does look like skin. It smoothes out pores and texture without settling into fine lines and wrinkles. I have pretty dry skin and Revealer Foundation smoothed right over rough patches, making me look like myself — just a little better. I like that it evened my skin texture but I could still see my freckles. If you have oily skin, you might need a little bit of a setting powder. But this doesn’t have a dewy finish so it should work well for all skin types. (And tones, too. There are 36 shades.)

TikTokers agree. Monet Mcmichael told her 568K+ followers “it’s giving skin, which is really important to me.” She goes on to say it looks like a “smooth filter.” She applies the Revealer Concealer and says the combination makes her glow. She then goes on to apply Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder ($34 at Kosas) under her eyes. “I’m loving this finish,” she says.

Dying to try it? Head over to Kosas website to shop the whole routine.