Kosas’s First-Ever Skincare Product Promises to Hydrate, Plump & Lift the Skin

Without skincare, even the best, most luxe makeup just wouldn’t work as well. That’s why it makes sense when popular makeup brands launch some skincare to prep your face for products. Kosas is next with its first skincare product for the face: Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum. It’s for all skin types to achieve healthy, hydrated, plumped skin pre-makeup.

Founder Sheena Yaitanes likes to use a mist after cleansing her face and applying the rest of her products. According to the brand, she favors a few different sprays, one with probiotics, one with collagen and one with peptides. She set out to launch a spray-on serum that includes all of her ingredient “wants” for “plump and juicy” skin.

This isn’t just a nourishing spray or a hydrating one. It promises to do it all. Protein and amino acids work to strengthen, vegan collagen firms, peptides lift and plump, hyaluronic acid hydrates, Artemisia flower extract soothes and plant probiotics work to balance the skin’s microbiome. Plus, the colorful packaging — the same as Plump + Juicy Lip Booster — looks seriously cute on the counter.

Kosas says you can use the spray-on serum twice a day because it’s hypoallergenic, non-acnegenic, sensitive-skin friendly, and vegan with no added fragrance. Use it after you cleanse and before applying any other leave-on products, like moisturizer and SPF. If this sounds like something you need to try, you’re in luck. Kosas is currently running a Friends & Family sale with 20 percent off site wide — and it includes new launches like Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum. (That never happens.) Grab it for $38.40 instead of $48.

While you’re there, pick up Hailey Bieber’s favorite Revealer Concealer for $22.40 (was $28), Plump + Juicy Lip Booster for $20 (instead of $25) and Hotliner Hyaluronic Acid Contouring Lip Liner for $15.20 (was $19). You’ll have everything you need for the gym lips trend.